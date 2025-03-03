BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Full statement: Narcoführer saying he won’t be resigning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
176 views • 2 months ago

Full statement from the Narcoführer saying he won’t be resigning.

At one point, he even claims that foreigners telling Ukraine what kind of president it should have is undemocratic.

This entire weekend has been a train wreck of Zelensky statements—with no end in sight.

Adding: 

Lindsey "To The Last Ukrainian" Graham responds to Zelensky offering him citizenship so he can vote in Ukrainian elections.

Lindsey Graham posted: "Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine.

Adding:

Ukraine is not prepared to sign a ceasefire agreement that involves giving up territory, Zelensky stated before departing the United Kingdom.

🐻 Well… your choice, Zelya. Just remember—in 2022, you didn’t have to give up any land, and you still refused. Now you're refusing again. It doesn’t take a genius to see what happens next. 

(🐻Video & comment from DD Geopolitics) Cynthia

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
