Law and Destruction

The Church has substituted modern (Talmudic) moral notions for the Words of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ repeatedly endorsed the Ten Commandments.
10:30: There is no saving American civilization when the church betrays the words of Jesus Christ.
The Ten Commandments given by Jesus Christ to Moses. First Commandment points directly to Jesus Christ. Evangelical church has largely disowned what Jesus Christ has said.
It should not be surprising that Satan (and his children) want to genocide the children of Christendom
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.