Test Run 24v 100Ah Powerwall and Solar. -Part 1

The Off Grid Flat





@TheOffGridFla





Just a quick video of my 24v 100Ah Lithium Ion battery, Solar and Inverter. Doing a test running my refrigerator and separate freezer. I'm using 4x100w panels 2 in series x2 and then paralleled. The 24v inverter is pure sine 2000w. I'm also using my Q8 ISDT charger to monitor the cells.









