Test Run 24v 100Ah Powerwall and Solar. -Part 1-
PatchSDA
Published 14 hours ago

 The Off Grid Flat


Just a quick video of my 24v 100Ah Lithium Ion battery, Solar and Inverter. Doing a test running my refrigerator and separate freezer. I'm using 4x100w panels 2 in series x2 and then paralleled. The 24v inverter is pure sine 2000w. I'm also using my Q8 ISDT charger to monitor the cells.



All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

