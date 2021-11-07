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BREAKING: Biden mandate frozen by federal appeals court | The Count on Newsmax
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150 views • November 07, 2021
A U.S. federal appeals court has issued a stay freezing the Biden administration's efforts to create a vaccine mandate for all companies with 100 or more employees, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule. Carl Higbie and Washington, D.C. firefighter Will Jones discuss. - via The Count, Saturdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax
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