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A senior CCP cadre once said, without the CCP regime, the Chinese people will follow the America’s lifestyle for sure and to pursue rule of law, democracy and freedom, therefore even if Tiananmen Massacre incurs everyday, they won’t voluntarily surrender their high-pressure dictatorship; the CCP has been “visiting” relatives and friends around the world to promote its vaccine economy and vaccine politics and its goal is to labelize the world