Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah: Exclusive Original, Zoomed-In, and Slow-Motion Assassination Attempt Video
2447 views • 1 day ago

On September 10, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. MDT, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah. A lone gunman fired from a nearby building, striking Kirk near the neck during his “American Comeback Tour” speech, triggering panic and evacuation. This exclusive video includes original, zoomed-in, and slow-motion footage of the shocking assassination attempt. A suspect is in custody; Kirk’s condition is unconfirmed. Watch now for a detailed view of this breaking news shaking the nation. Stay updated on this developing story. #CharlieKirk #AssassinationAttempt #UtahShooting #BreakingNews #TurningPointUSA

