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1971 Documentary on The Burglary published in 2014 - Part 5 of Many
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14 views • June 16, 2020
Proof that the FBI is a partisan organization since its inception. Since 1971, only a naive democrat would apply for a job with the FBI. It was four years after this that the Church Committee held hearings, after Nixon's impeachment. Most of those tapes remain secret.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?317778-1/the-burglary
https://www.c-span.org/video/?317778-1/the-burglary
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