We Need Unity Consciousness - Free Will is the Problem - Part 3 of 5

Brian starts off with a sensitive question based on Sherry’s previous Meetup with us. Brian asks if the Greys’ believe that it is necessary to curb humanity’s free will in order to guide the planet in a better way.



3:00 Sherry states (and Brian agrees) that she would rather be on a planet with unity consciousness, connected to source, instead of free will. THIS IS A MAJOR PART OF A WORLDVIEW. Judy adds more depth describing how the controllers of this planet control people’s free will (We see this in how the owned media create “manufactured consent” by appealing to people’s emotions to act or vote in a certain way). Judy says that free will has allowed people to fight each other and it is this discord that has kept humanity down.

7:30 Sherry has a difference in view with Judy and Brian, who both think that the change is gradual. Sherry says the shift will happen fast.

19:00 Sherry comments on the US Midterm elections and she (and Brian) favoured the Republicans.

23:00 Sherry shares some wisdom about getting involved in politics to deal with the hand that is keeping us down and enslaving us.

