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Glowies Planted at J6 Rally
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98 views • September 22, 2021
https://t.me/stone_toss/149
http://stonetoss.com/comic/dirty-cops
News2Share: #JusticeForJ6 Defendants Rally at the Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3cuAJvjH8o
https://twitter.com/alfreddolan1/status/1439981653292732418
https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/5824
https://apnews.com/article/arrests-riots-capitol-siege-gun-politics-us-customs-and-border-protection-f35fb9ad54ac0babf710e87eaec8a4b1
https://t.me/mattbraynard/411
https://notthebee.com/article/pictorial-justice-for-j6-rally-and-a-truth-bomb-or-two
https://thenewamerican.com/iron-muzzle-justice-for-j6-rally-reflects-how-left-has-silenced-conservatives/
President Trump explained in a Federalist interview last week. “‘On Saturday, that’s a setup,’ Trump said, referring to the rally,” the site relates. “‘If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.’”
This common-sense prediction was vindicated
like, comment, share, subscribe!
http://stonetoss.com/comic/dirty-cops
News2Share: #JusticeForJ6 Defendants Rally at the Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3cuAJvjH8o
https://twitter.com/alfreddolan1/status/1439981653292732418
https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/5824
https://apnews.com/article/arrests-riots-capitol-siege-gun-politics-us-customs-and-border-protection-f35fb9ad54ac0babf710e87eaec8a4b1
https://t.me/mattbraynard/411
https://notthebee.com/article/pictorial-justice-for-j6-rally-and-a-truth-bomb-or-two
https://thenewamerican.com/iron-muzzle-justice-for-j6-rally-reflects-how-left-has-silenced-conservatives/
President Trump explained in a Federalist interview last week. “‘On Saturday, that’s a setup,’ Trump said, referring to the rally,” the site relates. “‘If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.’”
This common-sense prediction was vindicated
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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