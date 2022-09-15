Create New Account
💥 4th Brigade of LPR vs. UKR Militants - Gas Station Not A Good Place to Hide Militants.⚡️
Published 2 months ago

💥 4th Brigade of LPR vs. Militants⚡️

The Ukrops have entrenched themselves in the gas station, gas is expensive these days and winter is near, but the artillerymen of the LPR´s 4th Brigade decided to warm the enemy with tulip, namely 3F2 active-reactive mines weighing 228 kg.

8.3 MB instead of 83.3 MB!

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

