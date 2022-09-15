💥 4th Brigade of LPR vs. UKR Militants - Gas Station Not A Good Place to Hide Militants.⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 4th Brigade of LPR vs. Militants⚡️
The Ukrops have entrenched themselves in the gas station, gas is expensive these days and winter is near, but the artillerymen of the LPR´s 4th Brigade decided to warm the enemy with tulip, namely 3F2 active-reactive mines weighing 228 kg.
8.3 MB instead of 83.3 MB!