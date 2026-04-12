On the feast of the Holy Resurrection of Christ, the Orthodox Easter service was held at the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

▫️ The festive service was attended by representatives of the central military command bodies, servicemen of the Moscow garrison, members of their families, civilian personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as parishioners of the cathedral.

▫️ Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov was present at the festive liturgy.

▫️ The Easter service was led by Bishop Silouan (Vyurov) of Pavlovo-Posad, Vicar of His Holiness the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.

▫️ As is traditional, a particle of the Holy Fire from Jerusalem was brought to the cathedral and solemnly carried in by servicemen of the honour guard company. After candles were lit from the Holy Fire, the faithful performed a religious procession around the Cathedral, symbolising the victory of life over death.

▫️ The celebration continued with the Easter Matins and the Divine Liturgy.

On 12 April, a morning Easter service and Liturgy will be held at the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces, followed by the blessing of Easter foods.