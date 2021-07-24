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EXTORTION 17 SHOOTDOWN - The United West Remembers - 9 Years Ago, August 6, 2011
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22 views • July 24, 2021
The United West remembers: August 6, 2011 in Deland, FL. Tom Trento was at a speaking engagement when a member of the TUW team began hearing the news of a major shootdown in Afghanistan. Listen as we share that day and how we heard about the horrible events that took 15 men from Gold Squadron of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, popularly called SEAL Team 6.
A Taliban fighter shot the helicopter (call sign Extortion 17) out of the sky with a rocket-propelled grenade and all aboard were killed—the single greatest loss of American life in the Afghan war. The greatest loss of Navy SEALs in history.
#Extortion17 #MakeAmericaTHINKAgain
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A Taliban fighter shot the helicopter (call sign Extortion 17) out of the sky with a rocket-propelled grenade and all aboard were killed—the single greatest loss of American life in the Afghan war. The greatest loss of Navy SEALs in history.
#Extortion17 #MakeAmericaTHINKAgain
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
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