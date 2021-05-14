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Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza (MIRRORED)
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32 views • May 14, 2021
Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/LZBGu4cQuj8
Two days ago, I spoke with Beirut-based geo-political analyst and media policy and law consultant, Laith Marouf, about Israel's current indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the events preceding this latest assault, and the remarkable new capabilities of Palestinian resistance in justly & legally resisting their occupier.
Previous interviews with Laith Marouf:
Laith Marouf: "Syria: For 1st time since Vietnam a '3rd world country' withstands Imperial invasion"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB_GcVLRJTQ
Laith Marouf on recent events in Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtF51vaHHgA
"We will never forget the ethnic cleansing of Arabs & Assyrians at the hands of Kurdish militias"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQHd5Q3S3uo
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/LZBGu4cQuj8
Two days ago, I spoke with Beirut-based geo-political analyst and media policy and law consultant, Laith Marouf, about Israel's current indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the events preceding this latest assault, and the remarkable new capabilities of Palestinian resistance in justly & legally resisting their occupier.
Previous interviews with Laith Marouf:
Laith Marouf: "Syria: For 1st time since Vietnam a '3rd world country' withstands Imperial invasion"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB_GcVLRJTQ
Laith Marouf on recent events in Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtF51vaHHgA
"We will never forget the ethnic cleansing of Arabs & Assyrians at the hands of Kurdish militias"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQHd5Q3S3uo
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