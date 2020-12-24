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TRUMP WON! Stop The Steal President Trump Rally Schaumburg, IL On NOV 29th, 2020.
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6 views • December 24, 2020
NOV 29, 2020
SCHAUMBURG, IL - STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON!
Schaumburg, IL At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition" he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW!
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/995796?section=newsmax-tv&;keywords=rod-blagojevich-trump-election-fraud&year=2020&month=11&date=06&id=995796&oref=m.facebook.com
Rod Blagojevich: Democrats Committing “Widespread” Voter Fraud, “Never Seen It On Such A Magnitude”
https://nopcbsnews.com/rod-blagojevich-democrats-committing-widespread-voter-fraud
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rod-blagojevich-democrats-committing-widespread-voter-fraud-never-seen-it-on-such-a-magnitude/
Must See Video! DC Police Estimate STOP THE STEAL TRUMP March Topped 1 Million in Washington D.C. On Saturday, November 14th, 2020 - 4 Minute Video!
MSM is desperate to suppress the fact that the American People are angry, awake, and do not accept the results of the election!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb1b809e7557c36551db38a
Go to www.stopthestealcaravan.com to learn more.
NoPcBsNews.Com
http://NoPcBsNews.Com -
No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
SCHAUMBURG, IL - STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON!
Schaumburg, IL At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition" he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW!
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/995796?section=newsmax-tv&;keywords=rod-blagojevich-trump-election-fraud&year=2020&month=11&date=06&id=995796&oref=m.facebook.com
Rod Blagojevich: Democrats Committing “Widespread” Voter Fraud, “Never Seen It On Such A Magnitude”
https://nopcbsnews.com/rod-blagojevich-democrats-committing-widespread-voter-fraud
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rod-blagojevich-democrats-committing-widespread-voter-fraud-never-seen-it-on-such-a-magnitude/
Must See Video! DC Police Estimate STOP THE STEAL TRUMP March Topped 1 Million in Washington D.C. On Saturday, November 14th, 2020 - 4 Minute Video!
MSM is desperate to suppress the fact that the American People are angry, awake, and do not accept the results of the election!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb1b809e7557c36551db38a
Go to www.stopthestealcaravan.com to learn more.
NoPcBsNews.Com
http://NoPcBsNews.Com -
No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
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