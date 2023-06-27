Create New Account
Preparation Activation 1 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🌞 Sirius Light Language By Lightstar
Okay everyone -- we're getting close to Lion's Gate time! This portalgenerally opens July 28th and goes through August 12th, but the peak is

8:8:23. This particular light language activation is very timely in that it

will be preparing you for some light codes in anticipation of the Lion's Gate

portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to assist with preparation,

and that will also coordinate with my art creations titled, "Sirius Solar

Empowerment". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG one, and thus I was

feeling the importance of helping everyone get prepped for this on! So I'll

likely be back for a second preparation activation in July. These activations

will also be relevant for future Lion's Gate as well. Enjoy! Galactic Love to

All! 🍃💛 Lightstar 🖼️ GET ATTUNEMENT ART

