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Churches preaching OBEY !!!!!!!!!
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63 views • April 06, 2020
This is yet another example of how the churches are being used as a form of control. Here we have Orchard Church instructing it’s congregation to OBEY the “authorities”.
There is a very good reason that Church’s do not have to pay any TAXES. Joel Osteen also had a sermon on obeying the “authorities”. Churches do not teach us about the parts of the Bible that tells us about this Earth that God created and as in another video that I posted recently they are now being coached on “the coming alien invasion”. NAZA has spent $1.1 million preparing the nations religions for the discovery of extraterrestrial invasion. According to Forbes.com
There is a very good reason that Church’s do not have to pay any TAXES. Joel Osteen also had a sermon on obeying the “authorities”. Churches do not teach us about the parts of the Bible that tells us about this Earth that God created and as in another video that I posted recently they are now being coached on “the coming alien invasion”. NAZA has spent $1.1 million preparing the nations religions for the discovery of extraterrestrial invasion. According to Forbes.com
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