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GORILLA MINDSET: Take Control of Your Life
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Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life—all of us have tried filling the void with material objects.
We see something bright and shiny. Maybe it’s a new watch, car, or piece of jewelry. Something inside of us says we are lacking, and if we make this purchase, our need will be met. That is a lie. To get more out of life, you must get more out of yourself. The hard work starts with you.
Don’t get me wrong, this is not a book of feel-good nothingness and validation. The work is hard, but also quite fulfilling.
The Gorilla Mindset—presenting my highlights of Mike Cernovich’s book “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions, Improve Your Health and Fitness, Make More Money and Live Life on Your Terms”
http://gorillamindset.com/
http://www.cernovich.com/
Pick the book up at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0100Q4S7E
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We see something bright and shiny. Maybe it’s a new watch, car, or piece of jewelry. Something inside of us says we are lacking, and if we make this purchase, our need will be met. That is a lie. To get more out of life, you must get more out of yourself. The hard work starts with you.
Don’t get me wrong, this is not a book of feel-good nothingness and validation. The work is hard, but also quite fulfilling.
The Gorilla Mindset—presenting my highlights of Mike Cernovich’s book “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions, Improve Your Health and Fitness, Make More Money and Live Life on Your Terms”
http://gorillamindset.com/
http://www.cernovich.com/
Pick the book up at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0100Q4S7E
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
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