Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Be Not Afraid To Look Bad In The Eyes Of The World/ Be Afraid To Look Bad In The Eyes Of God
11 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 2 months ago |

  Fear can lead you to heaven or hell. Use the Spirit of God to know the difference.

To reach out to me via email use [email protected]


John 17:16 KJV Bible

“They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.”


John 15:18-20

King James Version

18 If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.


19 If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you.


20 Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also.

Keywords
spiritualjesusfaithtribulationnwoendtimesreset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket