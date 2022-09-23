Be Not Afraid To Look Bad In The Eyes Of The World/ Be Afraid To Look Bad In The Eyes Of God

Fear can lead you to heaven or hell. Use the Spirit of God to know the difference.

John 17:16 KJV Bible

“They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.”





John 15:18-20

King James Version

18 If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.





19 If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you.





20 Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also.