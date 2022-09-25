Religious Revival: The Falling Away From Faith To One World Religion

2 Timothy 1:7

King James Version

7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.





Revelation 21:8

King James Version

8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.





