BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian vs. Russian Artillery + US Buying Taiwan's Hawk Missiles for Ukrainian Air Defense
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10294 followers
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
166 views • July 16, 2023

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for July 17, 2023:

- Western analysts are claiming the recent alleged resignation of Russian General Popov reflects Ukrainian artillery superiority amid the ongoing counteroffensive despite the fact that Ukraine is admittedly losing more armor and troops and has failed to make any substantial progress in over a month and a half of intense fighting;

- Western analysts admit Russia outguns Ukraine both in terms of artillery pieces and artillery ammunition but claims Ukraine has the “edge” because of its “artillery kill chain” which includes drones and counter-battery radars, technology Russia also has but in greater abundance;

- The US is allegedly buying Hawk air defense missiles decommissioned this year by Taiwan. The Hawk air defense systems was developed during the 1960’s and the version Taiwan has on hand was upgrade in the 1980s;

- The Hawk missiles serve as a very limited replacement for medium range air defense systems like Ukraine’s Soviet-era Buk systems and will not enable Ukraine to defend against Russian glide bombs along the line of contact;

- Before these Hawk missiles reach Ukraine, they will require refurbishment, a time-consuming process limited by a lack of facilities and qualified human resources. Similar limitations are inhibiting further production of newer weapon systems like the man-portable Stinger anti-aircraft missile;

- In the wake of Germany’s Leopard 2 main battle tanks failing on the battlefield, an even smaller number of US M1 Abrams are being touted as the next great hope for Ukrainian forces;

- In another Washington Post interview with Ukrainian commander General Valery Zaluzhny, he admits that Ukraine doesn't have the necessary material means to succeed on the battlefield;

References:

TASS - Kiev lost over 26,000 during its so-called counter-offensive — Russian minister (July 12, 2023):
https://tass.com/defense/1645609
Business Insider - A fired general's pleas from the front lines reveal Ukraine is bloodying Russian forces in a critical fight (July 15, 2023):
https://www.businessinsider.com/fired-generals-concerns-show-ukraine-bloodying-russia-in-key-fight-2023-7
The Defense Post - US Army Seeking Lightweight Counter-Mortar Radar for Ukraine (November 2022):
https://www.thedefensepost.com/2022/11/18/us-army-counter-mortar-radar-ukraine/
Hudson Institute - What the Resignation of General Ivan Popov Tells Us about Russia’s War in Ukraine (July 13, 2023):
https://www.hudson.org/what-resignation-general-ivan-popov-tells-us-about-russias-war-ukraine
Forbes - Ukraine Is Winning The Artillery War—By Destroying Four Russian Howitzers for Every Howitzer It Loses (July 11, 2023):
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/07/11/ukraine-is-winning-the-artillery-war-by-destroying-four-russian-howitzers-for-every-howitzer-it-loses/?sh=275570adfcc0
Washington Post - Zelensky’s angry tweet on NATO membership nearly backfired (July 13, 2023):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/13/zelensky-ukraine-nato-invitation/
Washington Post - To defeat Russia, Ukraine’s top commander pushes to fight on his terms (July 14, 2023):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/07/14/ukraine-military-valery-zaluzhny-russia/
NYT - At a U.S. Army base in Germany, Ukrainian troops are striving to master the powerful M1 Abrams tank:
https://archive.ph/g2p7l#selection-691.0-691.100
The Drive - Taiwan’s Retired Hawk SAMs Headed To Ukraine: Report (July 14, 2023):
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/taiwans-retired-hawk-sams-headed-to-ukraine-report
Defense One - Raytheon Calls in Retirees to Help Restart Stinger Missile Production (June 2023):
https://www.defenseone.com/business/2023/06/raytheon-calls-retirees-help-restart-stinger-missile-production/388067/

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
taiwanukrainian artilleryrussian artillerythe new atlashawk missiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy