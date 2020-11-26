VIEWER SILVERBUG ANSWERED: EO13848

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The Executive Orderhttps://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united
a REAL example of the Order in effect: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-23807.pdf
Rudy Giuliani's Hunter Biden doc dump which should have been able to utilize EO 13848 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/85354232-1a9d-4b60-b671-fb70b94249df