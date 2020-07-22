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Carlin told America about corona panic years ago
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170 views • July 22, 2020
George Carlin, May 27, 2003
In 1999, Carlin performed one of his many HBO specials, titled, 'You’re All Diseased'. In one riff, he spoke about America’s obsession with hygiene and foretold the panic over coronavirus today.
In this routine, Carlin lays waste to the notion of Americans getting so worked up about germs, while allowing the media to whip them into a frenzy. He rightly observes that our immune system needs exercise, and mercilessly mocks people who obsess over cleanliness. He may or may not talk about swimming in sewage and how often he washes his hands after using the bathroom.
https://pjmedia.com/culture/jeff-reynolds/2020/03/14/george-carlin-told-america-how-not-to-worry-about-coronavirus-20-years-ago-n379249
https://georgecarlin.com/
In 1999, Carlin performed one of his many HBO specials, titled, 'You’re All Diseased'. In one riff, he spoke about America’s obsession with hygiene and foretold the panic over coronavirus today.
In this routine, Carlin lays waste to the notion of Americans getting so worked up about germs, while allowing the media to whip them into a frenzy. He rightly observes that our immune system needs exercise, and mercilessly mocks people who obsess over cleanliness. He may or may not talk about swimming in sewage and how often he washes his hands after using the bathroom.
https://pjmedia.com/culture/jeff-reynolds/2020/03/14/george-carlin-told-america-how-not-to-worry-about-coronavirus-20-years-ago-n379249
https://georgecarlin.com/
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