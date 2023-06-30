🔥Another confirmation that Ukraine is hiding its real losses at the front.🔥

On June 10, at about 3 a.m., more than 50 foreign mercenaries were killed and about 20 wounded by an accurate hit of "Geranium-2" on the building of the notary office in the locality of Veliky Burluk, Kharkiv region.

The territory of the building was urgently cordoned off, outsiders were not allowed, mobile phones of all civilians passing by were searched, the bodies of liquidated combatants were urgently taken out, both by military transport and by ambulances to the Kupyansk morgue.

The Ukrainian side stated the version that the strike was inflicted on a civilian object, there were no victims and injured, with the exception of a 29-year-old firefighter of the Kharkiv region.

While the Ukrainian authorities use mercenaries for military purposes, they endanger their own citizens, since whimsical foreigners are used to being accommodated in comfortable conditions.🔥