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What is a Lying Wonder ? Answer - Brother Rg Stair
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40 views • January 22, 2021
The Holy Ghost Timebomb has been Released Once Again by Jesus The Christ. Praise The Lord brother's and sister's. Brother stair's own word's and deeds Declare so Clearly that He is a False prophet and Profound LYING WONDER Just before The Coming of The Lord Jesus The Christ !!!
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
2 Thess 2:8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: 9 Even him ~JESUS THE CHRIST~ whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and LYING WONDERS, 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; Because They Received Not The Love of The Truth, That They Might Be Saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, That They { Rg stair & all Like Him } Should Believe A Lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, But Had Pleasure in Unrighteousness ~ "WE had a Good Time" !!!
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Witnesses of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
2 Thess 2:8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: 9 Even him ~JESUS THE CHRIST~ whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and LYING WONDERS, 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; Because They Received Not The Love of The Truth, That They Might Be Saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, That They { Rg stair & all Like Him } Should Believe A Lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, But Had Pleasure in Unrighteousness ~ "WE had a Good Time" !!!
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Witnesses of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
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