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Embracing Masculinity and Saying Goodbye to a Mediocre Life with Brant Hansen
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53 views • June 15, 2022

The reason why a lot of men deal with meaninglessness is because they’re doing meaningless things, Brant Hansen reveals, who is the author of the well-received book, The Men We Need. Brant is also a popular Christian radio and podcast host. “Guys don’t know what they’re supposed to do!” Brant says. Men today are told that masculinity is toxic, but what does good masculinity look like? Yet, women are drawn to men who make them feel secure. Brant gives a great representation of how Adam was the original “keeper of the garden,” who always made sure every person and animal around him was provided for. Men need to forsake the fakeness of pornography and video games and relish the beauty of reality. Brant reveals that having a vision for life is crystalizing. 



TAKEAWAYS


Brant’s book, The Men We Need, helps men discover what healthy masculinity looks like


Wives can help promote positive change in their spouse through words of affirmation


A man's fulfillment comes from living out his true calling instead of living in a virtual video game world


CURE International is a Christian hospital organization that shows Jesus through treating children with disabilities



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Men We Need Book: https://amzn.to/3MLmkss

CURE International: https://cure.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRANT HANSEN

Website: https://branthansen.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/branthansenpage 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/branthansen/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/branthansen 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/branthansen 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3xlJEaQ

Podcast 2: https://bit.ly/3zxqf9k

 

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

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Keywords
toxicmasculinemasculinityvisionpornographypornvideo gamesaffirmationmissionsmeaninglesstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrant hansenthe men we needcure international
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