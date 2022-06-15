Embracing Masculinity and Saying Goodbye to a Mediocre Life with Brant Hansen

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The reason why a lot of men deal with meaninglessness is because they’re doing meaningless things, Brant Hansen reveals, who is the author of the well-received book, The Men We Need. Brant is also a popular Christian radio and podcast host. “Guys don’t know what they’re supposed to do!” Brant says. Men today are told that masculinity is toxic, but what does good masculinity look like? Yet, women are drawn to men who make them feel secure. Brant gives a great representation of how Adam was the original “keeper of the garden,” who always made sure every person and animal around him was provided for. Men need to forsake the fakeness of pornography and video games and relish the beauty of reality. Brant reveals that having a vision for life is crystalizing.
TAKEAWAYS
Brant’s book, The Men We Need, helps men discover what healthy masculinity looks like
Wives can help promote positive change in their spouse through words of affirmation
A man's fulfillment comes from living out his true calling instead of living in a virtual video game world
CURE International is a Christian hospital organization that shows Jesus through treating children with disabilities
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