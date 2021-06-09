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WHO Whistleblower: U.N. Org Is A Dictatorship
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424 views • June 09, 2021
This interview with WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger provides insight into the inner workings of the organization. She worked on the International Health Regulations in multiple countries which form part of the legalese of how the pandemic was declared world wide. Listen to her perspective on how the actions of the WHO violate their own regulations.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c0eb896d4971744774419b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c0eb896d4971744774419b
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