Why Eschatology Matters and How it Can Mean the Difference Between Life and Death

Evangelical Zionists are keeping silent about Israel's land grab and war crimes due to an eschatological view of Israel that borders superstition, in my view. The early church did not have this same hesitancy of criticizing Israel. Look at Peter, Paul, Steven, and of course, Jesus, in Matthew 23. Opinions and views concerning the end times are many and varied. In this video, I speak of my partial preterist views of the destruction of the 2nd temple, as well as thoughts on a third temple.