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Pizza Esoterica 3 of 8: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
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132 views • February 28, 2020
This installment of the Pizza Esoterica series is all about a pizza scene from 1982's Spielberg classic, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. It's the scene where little Elliot encounters the alien in the tool shed. Just like with alien encounters that are abductions, anal probing is involved, although you wouldn't perceive it unless you were tracking the clues, like the pizza code.
Pizza is connected with trauma-based sodomy mind control programming themes: Black Magick, sex trafficking of a young boy, torture, incest, and pedophile anal sex between minors and an adult - and reciprocal sodomy with a demon.
Pizza is connected with trauma-based sodomy mind control programming themes: Black Magick, sex trafficking of a young boy, torture, incest, and pedophile anal sex between minors and an adult - and reciprocal sodomy with a demon.
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