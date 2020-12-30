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Mirror: Nashville Bombing Evidence Unfolds…EMP with Bill Binney
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63 views • December 30, 2020
Video starts at 4:50 - Nashville Bombing Evidence Unfolds…EMP with Bill Binney
Mirror from: https://youtu.be/Il7R1Bx_EW8
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Nashville Bombing Evidence Unfolds…EMP being air delivered using the RV as a target
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Special Guest : Bill Binney https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney
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FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Mirror from: https://youtu.be/Il7R1Bx_EW8
SteelTruth Weeknights 9pm ET
Nashville Bombing Evidence Unfolds…EMP being air delivered using the RV as a target
Support: https://www.subscribestar.com/steeltr...
Donate: https://www.patreon.com/steeltruth
https://synergyhealthdpc.com/ PROMO Code TRUTH
Are you ready for the Global Currency Reset? Turn your IRA into GOLD! https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/v...
Special Guest : Bill Binney https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney
Show Files: https://steeltruth.com/videos-1
CD Media proof on why GA and PA should be tossed https://creativedestructionmedia.com/...
FOLLOW:
https://steeltruth.com/
https://parler.com/profile/AnnVanders...
https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
https://www.periscope.tv/annvandersteel1
https://www.clouthub.com/steeltruth
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-vande...
http://gfwn.tv
https://www.facebook.com/TheSteelTruth
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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