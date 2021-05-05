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IN TIME OF UNIVERSAL DECEIT, TELLING THE TRUTH IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT W/ PIERS CORBYN (MIRRORED)
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92 views • May 05, 2021
IN TIME OF UNIVERSAL DECEIT, TELLING THE TRUTH IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT W/ PIERS CORBYN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLwLWzGrtWei/
London Mayoral Candidate, Piers Corbyn, joins the program to discuss the realities we face and the fact that politicians have FAILED the people of London and the world. Elites want a new world order and a reset that crushes freedom. In their mad quest for control, they are waging war on the people, breaking the Nuremberg code and committing crimes against humanity. It takes courage, honesty, and integrity to fight this scourge. Current politicians have proven to be cowards, or worse, puppets for the new world order. It is time to change the guard and vote in new leadership that will fight for the people. You can learn more about Piers Corbyn and his campaign at https://LetLondonLive.org or https://Corbyn4London.com
Join Ebener (Means Truth in Java) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Emotional Epic Trailer" licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLwLWzGrtWei/
London Mayoral Candidate, Piers Corbyn, joins the program to discuss the realities we face and the fact that politicians have FAILED the people of London and the world. Elites want a new world order and a reset that crushes freedom. In their mad quest for control, they are waging war on the people, breaking the Nuremberg code and committing crimes against humanity. It takes courage, honesty, and integrity to fight this scourge. Current politicians have proven to be cowards, or worse, puppets for the new world order. It is time to change the guard and vote in new leadership that will fight for the people. You can learn more about Piers Corbyn and his campaign at https://LetLondonLive.org or https://Corbyn4London.com
Join Ebener (Means Truth in Java) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Emotional Epic Trailer" licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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