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Cannabis Media with MJ Headline News
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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26 views • October 18, 2020
"The opportunity is big, but we gotta stop talking about bongs and stop talking about the plant as if we were all horticulturalists. While gardening remains robust, it is not the entire bookstore."

"Is it good for the industry? No, said #davidrheins, #MJBA exec director. The rise of cannabis influencers is 'a bullshit marketing thing that people pay into,' he told #theTalkingHedge. 'I think payola is alive and well.'"

This interview with MJBA's founder and CEO David Rheins focuses on the complexities of advertising and marketing within a highly regulated industry and the creative solutions to the challenges in what is proving to be a global market for the Hemp and Cannabis Industry.

Show Notes:
David Rheins, MJBA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidrheins/
MJ News Network
https://mjba.net https://mjnewsnetwork.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 549 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords
cannabis newscannabis mediacannabis influencers
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