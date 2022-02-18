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High School Students protest mask and vax mandates - Principal Closes School
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60 views • February 18, 2022
Rebel News.
Recently, some students at Holy Names Catholic School in Windsor, Ont. staged a walkout demonstration in order to protest various COVID-19 measures. Correction: they were going to stage a walkout, but when the principal got wind of what was about to occur, he cancelled classes for the entire student body and locked-down the entire school.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/3gJosTZ
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv0nma-high-school-students-protest-mask-and-vax-mandates-principal-closes-the-sch.html
Recently, some students at Holy Names Catholic School in Windsor, Ont. staged a walkout demonstration in order to protest various COVID-19 measures. Correction: they were going to stage a walkout, but when the principal got wind of what was about to occur, he cancelled classes for the entire student body and locked-down the entire school.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/3gJosTZ
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv0nma-high-school-students-protest-mask-and-vax-mandates-principal-closes-the-sch.html
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