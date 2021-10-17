© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kennedy Killed by Israel or Aliens Greys vs Reptilians. Humans Need Collective Thinking - 2 of 4
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • October 17, 2021
Part 2 of 4. This was a three hour Positive Alien Agenda Meetup Zoom meeting with eight people on Aug. 28, 2021. In Part 2, Mark Fiorentino talks more about alien technology. Shecky asked me about President Kennedy being killed by Israel or Grey aliens.
Mark Fiorentino was recently a guest on Coast to Coast Radio. He has done three videos before with me, in the past two years and his website is https://www.super-relativity.com/ . His book is: https://www.amazon.com/Master-Reality-Relativity-Unified-Theory/dp/B086PQXPZ7
In this past video with me, Mark reveals how the universe was created and how in might end. MASTER OF REALITY Super Relativity - The Unified Field Theory & UFOs - Mark Fiorentino
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nauRzi_wuRo
Disclaimer: We do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Those of us who have studied her work have our own theories about how to interpret it.
I referred to Suzy Hansen's book and you can support my channel by buying it with my Amazon Associates link. It is "The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement" at: https://amzn.to/3zKmfje
or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5
MASTER OF REALITY: Super Relativity-The Unified Field Theory (April
2020) by Mark Fiorentino explores the Unified Field Theory, how the
universe was created-and how it might end-as well as UFOs and the
possibility that our planet has been visited by extraterrestrials.
Fiorentino has had an impressive career in the High Tech industry. He
was part of team that developed a Killer Satellite missile guidance
system at Harris Government Systems, and at IBM, where he worked as
an accomplished troubleshooter for 16 years, he received Outstanding
Achievements awards for several projects he worked on. But for as
long as he can remember, Fiorentino has had insatiable and
unrelenting curiosity about Albert Einstein's Unified Field Theory.
He was certain that if he could understand this theory he would
comprehend the fundamentals of life, creation, the origin of mass-and
important knowledge regarding humans and life on this planet.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
Positive Alien Agenda YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0epLENHG-CuQaxqaifEALQ
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b or https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
Mark Fiorentino was recently a guest on Coast to Coast Radio. He has done three videos before with me, in the past two years and his website is https://www.super-relativity.com/ . His book is: https://www.amazon.com/Master-Reality-Relativity-Unified-Theory/dp/B086PQXPZ7
In this past video with me, Mark reveals how the universe was created and how in might end. MASTER OF REALITY Super Relativity - The Unified Field Theory & UFOs - Mark Fiorentino
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nauRzi_wuRo
Disclaimer: We do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Those of us who have studied her work have our own theories about how to interpret it.
I referred to Suzy Hansen's book and you can support my channel by buying it with my Amazon Associates link. It is "The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement" at: https://amzn.to/3zKmfje
or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5
MASTER OF REALITY: Super Relativity-The Unified Field Theory (April
2020) by Mark Fiorentino explores the Unified Field Theory, how the
universe was created-and how it might end-as well as UFOs and the
possibility that our planet has been visited by extraterrestrials.
Fiorentino has had an impressive career in the High Tech industry. He
was part of team that developed a Killer Satellite missile guidance
system at Harris Government Systems, and at IBM, where he worked as
an accomplished troubleshooter for 16 years, he received Outstanding
Achievements awards for several projects he worked on. But for as
long as he can remember, Fiorentino has had insatiable and
unrelenting curiosity about Albert Einstein's Unified Field Theory.
He was certain that if he could understand this theory he would
comprehend the fundamentals of life, creation, the origin of mass-and
important knowledge regarding humans and life on this planet.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
Positive Alien Agenda YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0epLENHG-CuQaxqaifEALQ
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b or https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.