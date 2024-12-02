The World Ahead Prophecy 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are the Four Horsemen of Revelation riding? Will Russia and Ukraine sign peace agreements soon? Will Israel and surrounding nations agree to peace in 2025? Will our time of peace be real or fake? What should we expect in 2025? What did David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman say about these times?