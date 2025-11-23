Freedom Wheel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twelve values, formed by four equilateral triangles, each point providing a 'freedom movement' value. Red - Courage, Truth, Freedom. Orange - Inspire, Unity, Mobilise. Purple - Faith, Hope, Love. Green - Prayer, Action, Share. These values can be 'paired': Courage with Hope, Share with Inspire, Faith with Freedom, Mobilise with Action, Love with Truth, and Prayer with Unity. Plus horizontal pairing: Prayer/Courage, Inspire/Love, Mobilise/Faith, Freedom/Action, Share/Truth, and Unity/Hope. All powerful values offering powerful encouragement for truthers.