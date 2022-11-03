Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 2, 2022

Quo Vadis





Dear children: Prayer, Confession and Eucharist.





Behold the weapons I offer you to defeat sin.





Flee from sin and seek the Mercy of My Son Jesus.





It is in this life, and not in another, that must witness that belong to Jesus.





You are walking towards a future in which souls will be contaminated, for in few places will be heard talk about sins.





There will be a great number of souls precipitating themselves into hell for lack of love for the truth.





The teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church will be welcomed only by My true devotees.





I suffer for that which comes to you.





Pray much.





Pray for the souls of purgatory.





Great is the suffering of those who pass through purgatory.





Seek Heaven.





In everything, God in the first place.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave Pedro Regis a message, and asked the him to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDmDO-dAxdw