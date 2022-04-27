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How to massage someone's head very gently, Gary Null demonstrates in De-Stress Now! series
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49 views • April 27, 2022
Gentle massage for health. The other stress series from 1996, Stress Management a Natural Approach, features Susan showing how to do facial massage to help out the stressed family. Go to the channel playlist section, and it is video # 7, you pull down on the gray bar in the right side box with the videos (once you have clicked into the playlist icon).
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