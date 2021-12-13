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Dr. Noack Confirmed Dead After Graphene Hydroxide Podcast (Peter Stew Show)
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1447 views • December 13, 2021
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-noack-confirmed-dead-after-graphene-hydroxide-podcast/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/u/y/T/P/uyTPc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/
In an update to the case of Dr Andreas Noack, Dr Ariyana Love joins Stew Peters to confirm that the German chemist – whose viral video confirmed the findings of Dr Campra Madrid of graphene hydroxide nano razors in the vaxx – is indeed dead, despite rumors to the contrary.
Dr Love says that not only did she receive a personal invitation to Dr Noack’s funeral, she also investigated the police report of his untimely death in the hospital at Lavanttal, Austria.
Apparently, Dr Noack had moved to rural southeastern Austria and was no longer living in the attic apartment in Southern Germany, where he was seen livestreaming while he was arrested on November 18, 2020 by members of the USK support command of the Bavarian Special Forces.
German sources had reported that Dr Noack was not the target of the sting, with the police headquarters in Middle Franconia announcing that, “The operation, which had been initiated by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office had been directed against a narcotics smuggling ring.” The police spokesman also stressed that the operation was “not a retaliation against the person who broadcast the livestream.”
Dr Love also tells Stew that there was “An electrical outage that night, the night that he blew the whistle and this is evidence of potentially Directed Energy Weapons used…
“Then, on December 3rd, there was a video released anonymously of dark field microscopy, showing the graphene hydroxide nano razor blades and they were zoomed in all the way into the individual razor blades. They look exactly like razor blades. It was dubbed in German, so it could very well be related to his work. That’s groundbreaking. And of course, the media is going to remain silent.”
Dr Love then shares some absolutely hair-raising things about the patents and how we’re basically being sprayed with the bioweapon and how she’s working on detoxing and healing protocols to help the billions affected.
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/u/y/T/P/uyTPc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/
In an update to the case of Dr Andreas Noack, Dr Ariyana Love joins Stew Peters to confirm that the German chemist – whose viral video confirmed the findings of Dr Campra Madrid of graphene hydroxide nano razors in the vaxx – is indeed dead, despite rumors to the contrary.
Dr Love says that not only did she receive a personal invitation to Dr Noack’s funeral, she also investigated the police report of his untimely death in the hospital at Lavanttal, Austria.
Apparently, Dr Noack had moved to rural southeastern Austria and was no longer living in the attic apartment in Southern Germany, where he was seen livestreaming while he was arrested on November 18, 2020 by members of the USK support command of the Bavarian Special Forces.
German sources had reported that Dr Noack was not the target of the sting, with the police headquarters in Middle Franconia announcing that, “The operation, which had been initiated by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office had been directed against a narcotics smuggling ring.” The police spokesman also stressed that the operation was “not a retaliation against the person who broadcast the livestream.”
Dr Love also tells Stew that there was “An electrical outage that night, the night that he blew the whistle and this is evidence of potentially Directed Energy Weapons used…
“Then, on December 3rd, there was a video released anonymously of dark field microscopy, showing the graphene hydroxide nano razor blades and they were zoomed in all the way into the individual razor blades. They look exactly like razor blades. It was dubbed in German, so it could very well be related to his work. That’s groundbreaking. And of course, the media is going to remain silent.”
Dr Love then shares some absolutely hair-raising things about the patents and how we’re basically being sprayed with the bioweapon and how she’s working on detoxing and healing protocols to help the billions affected.
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