Drink Along #61: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA 4.25/5

Another well crafted brew from the crew at New Belgium. This is a more traditional IPA that eschews the super pine forward craze that swept IPAs a few years backRunning 8.1 for the ABV, 43 for the IBUs and a best guessed on the Lovibond SRM scale of 19.

This is an enjoyable IPA for the folks who don't self identify as beaver-kin.

Skal!

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

