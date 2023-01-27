Drink Along #61: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA 4.25/5

Another well crafted brew from the crew at New Belgium. This is a more traditional IPA that eschews the super pine forward craze that swept IPAs a few years backRunning 8.1 for the ABV, 43 for the IBUs and a best guessed on the Lovibond SRM scale of 19.
This is an enjoyable IPA for the folks who don't self identify as beaver-kin.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Please remember to Subscribe as well as liking ,sharing and reminding
Skal!
Big 3
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.