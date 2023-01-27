Create New Account
Drink Along #61: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider IPA 4.25/5
Another well crafted brew from the crew at New Belgium. This is a more traditional IPA that eschews the super pine forward craze that swept IPAs a few years backRunning 8.1 for the ABV, 43 for the IBUs and a best guessed on the Lovibond SRM scale of 19.

This is an enjoyable IPA for the folks who don't self identify as beaver-kin.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal!

