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"The Voice Of Reason" Episode 7. What happened to free speech on the Internet?
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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53 views • April 20, 2020
Facebook, Google, and YouTube have become monopolies. They are the czars that determine whether or not content is accurate in an effort to limit “misinformation”. Of course, they have the final word on that. So, what happened to freedom of the press? Dr. Len and Francesco discuss what this means and how important it is to make sure
our rights as citizens of the US are not compromised.

The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
submitted by: admin on 04/20/2020
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows.

https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
Keywords
internetmisinformationfreedom of the presscovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy