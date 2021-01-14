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Global Capital Class Destroying Independent Income Using the "Magic Virus" — Catherine A. Fitts
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62 views • January 14, 2021
"So after the financial coup, you've stolen all the money in the pension funds, you've stolen all the money in the government, and now, rather than turn and tell people, well, we stole your money, you need an excuse that will allow you to consolidate and change the fundamental system.
And so you have a magic virus..."
— Catherine Austin Fitts
(President of Solari, Inc.)
Transcript and Notes
▶https://dryburgh.com/ catherine-a-fitts-global-capital-class-destroying-independent-income-using-the-magic-virus
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Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies — Open Letter https://dryburgh.com/federal-investigation-into-scientific-fraud-in-public-health-policies/
And so you have a magic virus..."
— Catherine Austin Fitts
(President of Solari, Inc.)
Transcript and Notes
▶https://dryburgh.com/ catherine-a-fitts-global-capital-class-destroying-independent-income-using-the-magic-virus
---
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
---
Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies — Open Letter https://dryburgh.com/federal-investigation-into-scientific-fraud-in-public-health-policies/
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