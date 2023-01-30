Tony Byker -'Willing To Die For'

From the album ‘Eat Bugs And Save The World’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xiii-t-b-gs-nd-av-the-w-rld
WILLING TO DIE FOR
Shake every night
Everything we touch must die
Hoping that we see a happy end in sight
Never want to trust
I know too much it’s sad
No one ever wants to pay the asking price
Every single word they say is fake
Social engineers play with our fate
Forever sowing seeds that germinate
Weak minds steering off a cliff
What’ll you die for ?
Carbon credits on your iPhone ?
A month’s subscription to your game zone
A fast delivery from Amazon ?
What y’ willing to die for ?
Woke agenda broke your backbone
Threw out your common sense no more
Now the climate hoax took hold
Monetised and traumatised
Wipe the tears from your eyes
No escape from the lies
But they can’t stop humankind
Flow like water always dreaming
Always streaming
Always find a way forward
Don’t talk about the great replacement
That’s only words from white supremacists
Gender affirming care
Gonna chop off your genitals
Baby parts piled in a lonely room
What y’ willing to die for ?
Carbon credits on your iPhone ?
A month’s subscription to your game zone
A fast delivery from Amazon ?
What y’ willing to die for ?
Woke agenda broke your backbone
Threw out your common sense no more
Now the climate hoax took hold
What is the price of modern convenience and technology ?
So many layers to the onion that it’s impossible to begin to explain anything to a closed mind. Cultural Marxism is rotting Western societies from the inside. A few generations of students have already been fully indoctrinated.
Covid is fake, Viruses are fake, CO2 climate change fake. Gender confusion. Space is fake. Fake globe. Real wars orchestrated with a fake excuse, an agenda. Poisonous vaccines and pharmakeia, poisonous fake food, geo-engineering. Orchestrated mass migration. Everything designed to destroy the lives and stability of healthy and strong societies.
Silent weapons for quiet wars. We are at war. They want us enslaved and dead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.