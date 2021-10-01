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Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone
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10 views • October 01, 2021
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Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, US Version, 128GB of Storage, Mobile Gaming Smartphone, Long-Lasting Battery, Mystic Green
Excellent S Pen stylus
Less expensive than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20+
SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 SPECS
Operating System Android 10
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Dimensions 6.33 x 3.0 x .33 inches
Screen Size 6.7 inches
Screen Resolution 1,080 by 2,400 pixels
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP, 64MP; 10MP
Battery Life (As Tested) 12+ hours (video streaming)
click here .. https://amzn.to/3nVP8G4
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, US Version, 128GB of Storage, Mobile Gaming Smartphone, Long-Lasting Battery, Mystic Green
Excellent S Pen stylus
Less expensive than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20+
SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 SPECS
Operating System Android 10
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Dimensions 6.33 x 3.0 x .33 inches
Screen Size 6.7 inches
Screen Resolution 1,080 by 2,400 pixels
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP, 64MP; 10MP
Battery Life (As Tested) 12+ hours (video streaming)
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