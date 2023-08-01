Create New Account
What did I eat through CHEMOTHERAPY? #carnivore Vs #BloodCancer
DC Learning to Live
These were supplements I used through periods I could not eat. While on Chemotherapy, the hardest thing to do was to get any solid food down, and to keep it down. I did also eat things like Jelly, ( Jello ) frozen, to help with the burning. Of course, when possible, always best to eat whole, natural, solid foods.

Where the story starts- https://www.brighteon.com/80afe002-c558-4eb1-814a-d2465e285114


3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW
healthcancernutritionmotivationprotein

