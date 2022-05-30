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When Silver Beats Gold | David Morgan
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162 views • May 30, 2022
Why should gold bugs pay attention to silver? David Morgan, publisher of The Morgan Report and author of “The Silver Manifesto,” explains that silver has outperformed gold historically during times of economic crisis and has wide industrial uses. He believes that current trends indicate a severe drop in supply relative to demand by 2030.
Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) is actively drilling at their Sandman project in Nevada and awaiting assay results to become available in the next two months. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden explains her company’s Australian mining methodology and its advantages over the North American approach.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/when-silver-beats-gold/
Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) is actively drilling at their Sandman project in Nevada and awaiting assay results to become available in the next two months. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden explains her company’s Australian mining methodology and its advantages over the North American approach.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/when-silver-beats-gold/
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