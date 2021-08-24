© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HASIDIC JEWISH DOCTOR: COVID MEDICAL TYRANNY IS GENOCIDE AGAINST THE INNOCENT | INFOWARS
Follow
3
Share
Report
70 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the authoritarian medical tyranny takeover is genocide.
Original Source : https://banned.video/watch?id=61203e78d4c0746203057220
Original Source : https://banned.video/watch?id=61203e78d4c0746203057220
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.