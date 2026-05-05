Iran LEGO: Project Freedom? No, Project Failure! - AI toon skewers Trump’s Hormuz gamble

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Freedom? No, Project Failure! Newly-created Iranian AI toon skewers Trump’s Hormuz gamble
A new Iranian LEGO-style AI video has emerged, this time taking a swipe at the US President’s new Project Freedom – his botched bid to bypass the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
💬 “Yet another clown plan - Project Freedom,” says the video as it savages Trump’s so-called project.