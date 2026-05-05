Iran LEGO: Project Freedom? No, Project Failure! - AI toon skewers Trump’s Hormuz gamble

Project Freedom? No, Project Failure! Newly-created Iranian AI toon skewers Trump’s Hormuz gamble

A new Iranian LEGO-style AI video has emerged, this time taking a swipe at the US President’s new Project Freedom – his botched bid to bypass the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

💬 “Yet another clown plan - Project Freedom,” says the video as it savages Trump’s so-called project.