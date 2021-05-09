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The Truth The Government Has Kept Secret For 10 Years!
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191 views • May 09, 2021
10 years ago today, the Holy Spirit of Christ descended over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. With loads of evidence, anyone still denying this is tempting their eternity.
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☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
or
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://www.armageddonbroadcastnetwor...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonb...
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWhole...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
#ArmageddonBroadcastNetwork #ABN #TheWholeTruth #EndofDays #Endtimes #Prophecy #Bible #Armageddon #Annunaki #Sumer #Mesopotamia #Enlil #Lordofhosts #LordRayEl #LordRaEl #RayEl #RaEl #Yeshua #UFO #Armiesofheaven #Jesus #Lord #Christ #Rapture
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