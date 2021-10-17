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Italy Bologna Oct16th No Green Pass Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Freedom Demonstration March Protest
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110 views • October 17, 2021
Italy Bologna Oct16th No Green Pass Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Freedom Demonstration March Protest
Angela Brescia
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/922805901984515
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/3576737794418
Angela Brescia
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/922805901984515
https://www.facebook.com/angela.g.brescia/videos/3576737794418
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