Kim Iversen: MSM TURNS on Biden, Are They Preparing to Oust Him? Trump Faces CNN Town Hall While Liberals Meltdown
41 views
Keywords
donald trumpjoe bidenalexandria ocasio-cortezbiden family corruptionbiden bribery scandal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos